Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires Shares of 8,475 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.43 on Wednesday, reaching $531.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $588.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.53 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.