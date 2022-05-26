Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $69.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $818.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

