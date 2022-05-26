Mirrored Apple Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded down 69.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $19.22 or 0.00064429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $203,099.17 and $77,448.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,765.54 or 0.56262906 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00493695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008600 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 10,568 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars.

