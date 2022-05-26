Mirrored Alibaba Trading Down 34.9% This Week (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00021477 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $73,405.27 and $34,451.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 209.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,132.75 or 1.59387451 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 471.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00501188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 11,558 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

