Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NextCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NextCure by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 25.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXTC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,145. NextCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXTC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

