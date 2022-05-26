Minerva Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Astronics accounts for about 2.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Astronics worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 112.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 636,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 754.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 59,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $325.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

