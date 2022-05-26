Minerva Advisors LLC Acquires 12,781 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. 48,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,468. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $25,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,654.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,643 shares of company stock valued at $42,336 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

