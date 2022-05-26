MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.09

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Get MinebeaMitsumi alerts:

About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.