MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.09

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.96.
About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)
