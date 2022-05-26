Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 5.60.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

MNMD stock opened at 0.77 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.70 and a twelve month high of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $326.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.30.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,681,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after buying an additional 997,490 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,248,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 350,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 782.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 343,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.