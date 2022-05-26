MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.62

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 4021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently -107.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

