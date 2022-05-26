Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Update

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 794.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Midatech Pharma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Midatech Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTP opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Midatech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

