Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 20.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,654.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,643 shares of company stock valued at $42,336 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 377,007 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,078,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.