Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Microsoft stock opened at $262.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

