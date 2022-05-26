MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.44. 967,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 728,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

