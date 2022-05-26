Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $336,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. 4,546,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

