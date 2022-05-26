Michelle Lynn Johnson Sells 579 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) insider Michelle Lynn Johnson sold 579 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $13,571.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $922.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

