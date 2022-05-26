Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 400 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,230.01 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,168.31 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,313.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,436.64.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.