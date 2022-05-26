Metronome Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.38 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and $234.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 208.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.42 or 1.59602006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 392.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00501694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00031352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,121,639 coins and its circulating supply is 13,977,065 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

