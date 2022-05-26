MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $200,520.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 184.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,381.78 or 1.36878801 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 477.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00503564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000289 BTC.

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,447,421,179 coins and its circulating supply is 3,300,042,170 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

