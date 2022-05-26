Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 5.1%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.05. 4,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Merus by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

