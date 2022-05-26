Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.75. 10,786,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,169,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

