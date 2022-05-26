Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Down 2.7%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.01 and last traded at $91.24. Approximately 803,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,169,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,531.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 148,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

