Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Shares Down 4%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.61. 82,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 61,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

Get Mercari alerts:

Mercari Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCARY)

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.