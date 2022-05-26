Melanie M. Kennedy Sells 1,029 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $146.89 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.94.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.