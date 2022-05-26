MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee Sells 84,900 Shares of Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$1,808,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,688,132.90.

Chi-Tak Yee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MEG Energy alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of MEG Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$2,408,670.40.

MEG opened at C$21.75 on Thursday. MEG Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$6.85 and a one year high of C$22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEG. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.95.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.