Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.52.

MDT opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

