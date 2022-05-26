Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.48.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.74. Medpace has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,343,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186,518 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

