Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.48.
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.74. Medpace has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,343,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186,518 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
