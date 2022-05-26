Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $156.00

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.00 and last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 4004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.87.

Several research firms have commented on MED. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Medifast alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.09.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Medifast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.