Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after buying an additional 178,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

