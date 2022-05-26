McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone Sells 4,192 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,070.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,907,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $333.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

