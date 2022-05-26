MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.93

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.93 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 25643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,730 shares of company stock worth $1,726,967 in the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 220,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 18.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 46.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

