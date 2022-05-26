Maxim Group Trims CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Target Price to $1.00

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Maxim Group to $1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 214.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,448. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 358,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

