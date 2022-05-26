Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $32,340.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,318.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,196 shares of company stock worth $4,855,508. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

