Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $128,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after acquiring an additional 476,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,880,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,929,000 after acquiring an additional 73,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,680,000 after acquiring an additional 110,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 209.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

