Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $108.14. 10,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

