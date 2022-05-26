Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

SEAS traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.72. 13,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,796. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

