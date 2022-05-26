Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $148,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DaVita by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DaVita by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DaVita by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,306. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

