Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $127,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,742 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,962 shares of company stock worth $467,079. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.