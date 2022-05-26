Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.27. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,175. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $191.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.60.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

