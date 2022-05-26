Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,946 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $24,998,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after buying an additional 261,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after buying an additional 247,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after buying an additional 202,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

ABM traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $48.30. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,926. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

