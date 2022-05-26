Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TIM by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TIM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TIM by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in TIM by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TIMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $860.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.
TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.
