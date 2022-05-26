Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,054,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,779,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,847,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,541,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,174,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

