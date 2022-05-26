Maven Securities LTD Takes $393,000 Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.23% of AVROBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AVROBIO by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.73. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.