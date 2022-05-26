Maven Securities LTD Sells 49,572 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,572 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 21,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 197,480 shares of company stock worth $3,247,115. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

