Maven Securities LTD Sells 25,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Maven Securities LTD lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

VST stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,558,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 12,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $300,032.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,139.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,433,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,850,282 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

