Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 424,895 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 424,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,671,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.8% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.75 and its 200 day moving average is $446.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.