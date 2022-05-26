Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 424,895 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 424,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,671,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.8% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.75 and its 200 day moving average is $446.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
