Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,000. iShares MSCI Chile ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 448,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 208,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 50,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ECH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 245,163 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.