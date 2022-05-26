Maven Securities LTD Makes New $643,000 Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 148,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $959.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.47.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

