Maven Securities LTD Invests $480,000 in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.05% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,757. The company has a market capitalization of $826.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

