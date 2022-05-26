Maven Securities LTD Invests $2.99 Million in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 866,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.